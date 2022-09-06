Noble Financial Cuts Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Price Target to $2.00

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Noble Financial to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Baudax Bio Price Performance

Baudax Bio stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. 24,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,583. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Institutional Trading of Baudax Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

Featured Stories

