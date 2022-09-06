Noel Meehan Buys 37,880 Shares of Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Stock

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Rating) insider Noel Meehan bought 37,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.60 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$250,008.00 ($174,830.77).

Bapcor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Bapcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Bapcor’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. Bapcor’s payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

Bapcor Company Profile

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes vehicle parts, accessories, automotive equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

