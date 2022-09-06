Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Mizuho

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE NOMD opened at $17.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $35,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

