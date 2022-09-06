Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.53 billion-$15.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.77 billion.

Nordstrom Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of JWN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,616,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,151. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.35.

Insider Activity

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nordstrom by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,930,000 after buying an additional 518,510 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $202,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 37.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 688,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 188,771 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

