Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $47.34.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $25,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

