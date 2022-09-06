Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOVT. TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. William Blair upgraded Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NOVT stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,530. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.76 and a 200 day moving average of $132.85. Novanta has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

