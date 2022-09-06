Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$216.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.96 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.96-$3.02 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $126.51. 17,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,530. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.76 and a 200 day moving average of $132.85. Novanta has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.