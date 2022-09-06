Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.83

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.83 and last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 51096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Novavax to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Novavax by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,586,000 after purchasing an additional 471,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novavax by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $65,066,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

