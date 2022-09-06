Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 218.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,950 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for approximately 2.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Up 2.3 %

Nucor stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.85. The company had a trading volume of 81,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.98 and its 200-day moving average is $132.76. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

