NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 50,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,237,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.
SMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.
NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.
