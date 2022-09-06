Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 97,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 444,640 shares.The stock last traded at $3.10 and had previously closed at $2.39.

Nutex Health Stock Up 29.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

About Nutex Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUTX. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

