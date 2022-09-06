Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises about 0.4% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nutrien worth $28,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nutrien by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nutrien by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.61. The company had a trading volume of 127,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average of $92.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.