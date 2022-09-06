Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,074. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at about $991,000.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

