Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NMI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,208. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:NMI Get Rating ) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.86% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

