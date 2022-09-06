Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:NMI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,208. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.