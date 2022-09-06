Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NPV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. 12,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,421. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

