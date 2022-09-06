Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:NPV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. 12,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,421. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
