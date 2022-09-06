NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives $13.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

NUVSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NUVSF opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

