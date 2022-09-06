O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OIIM opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.39.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O2Micro International by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in O2Micro International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in O2Micro International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in O2Micro International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,706,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 568,726 shares during the period.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.