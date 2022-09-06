Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Down to $25.67

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.67, but opened at $25.00. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 14,893 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,954,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,422,903.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,954,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,422,903.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,113,270 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,198,523 shares of company stock worth $205,484,525 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Oak Street Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,238,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,207,000 after purchasing an additional 181,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after buying an additional 1,836,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,889,000 after buying an additional 2,756,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

See Also

