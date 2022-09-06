Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $276.30.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

