Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $67.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Olin to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Olin Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Olin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,827,000 after buying an additional 472,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Olin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,017,000 after buying an additional 58,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,590,000 after purchasing an additional 170,468 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLN stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Olin has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

