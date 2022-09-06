Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $32.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of OHI opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after buying an additional 229,610 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

