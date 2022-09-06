ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$48.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.91 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.51 EPS.
ON24 Stock Up 4.9 %
NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. 23,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,992. The company has a market cap of $427.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.38. ON24 has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.
Institutional Trading of ON24
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ON24 by 9.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ON24 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON24 by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 119,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
ON24 Company Profile
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.
