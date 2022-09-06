Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.19-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$940.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.33 million. Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.06 EPS.

Oportun Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. 4,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,019. The company has a market cap of $166.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPRT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the first quarter worth $321,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

