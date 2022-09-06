Oppenheimer Increases Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target to $47.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.17% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,776. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

