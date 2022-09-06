OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.50

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22), with a volume of 8430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.21).

OptiBiotix Health Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £15.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

About OptiBiotix Health

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

