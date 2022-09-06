Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,314 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $47,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.70. 75,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,502,814. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.01. The stock has a market cap of $199.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

