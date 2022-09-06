Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE OGEN opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.77.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

