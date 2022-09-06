Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $94.13 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,793,591 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

