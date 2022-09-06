Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0944 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $304,121.82 and $9.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,295.11 or 1.00123204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00061958 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00235768 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00148092 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00243679 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00056285 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00064440 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004160 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

