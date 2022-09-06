OriginTrail Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.00 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 7% against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $76.00 million and $1.10 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,779.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00134860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036757 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022246 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

TRAC is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,481,578 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

