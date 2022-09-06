Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $77.63

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.63 and last traded at $77.63, with a volume of 2363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Oshkosh Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 83.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

