PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Cut to $37.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.68.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PD opened at $23.51 on Friday. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 44.39% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $629,904.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $629,904.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

