Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.03-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.40-$9.50 EPS.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $539.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $514.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $421.55 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $640.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $650.03.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,966 shares of company stock valued at $418,336,546 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 151.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $123,468,000 after purchasing an additional 119,565 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 210.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $3,405,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

