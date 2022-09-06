Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $495.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PANW. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $650.03.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $539.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.93. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $421.55 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total transaction of $1,647,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,605,136.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,966 shares of company stock valued at $418,336,546 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

