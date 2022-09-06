Pantos (PAN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.90 Million

Pantos (PAN) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pantos has a market cap of $29.90 million and $20,109.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001688 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00831402 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015567 BTC.
About Pantos
Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,161,689 coins. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos.
Buying and Selling Pantos
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.
