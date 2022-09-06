Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 0.9% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,357. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

