Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Sells 2,313 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 5.1% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,724 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after purchasing an additional 442,597 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.26. 22,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,095. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90.

