Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) is Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,496,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391,093 shares during the period. Patria Investments comprises 2.9% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Patria Investments worth $62,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Patria Investments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 5.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,277,000 after purchasing an additional 61,961 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 43,370 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 348,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 168,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,204,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 430,336 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $742.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.47. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.78%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Further Reading

