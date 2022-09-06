Pax Dollar Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.18 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $945.29 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00049877 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000204 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

