Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) vs. TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Head to Head Contrast

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Payoneer Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of TechTarget shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Payoneer Global has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 TechTarget 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Payoneer Global and TechTarget, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Payoneer Global currently has a consensus price target of $8.88, suggesting a potential upside of 32.07%. TechTarget has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.16%. Given TechTarget’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Payoneer Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Payoneer Global and TechTarget’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $473.40 million 4.92 -$33.95 million $0.01 672.00 TechTarget $263.43 million 6.97 $950,000.00 $0.38 163.85

TechTarget has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Payoneer Global. TechTarget is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Payoneer Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global 1.20% -10.61% -1.05% TechTarget 4.63% 21.93% 6.89%

Summary

TechTarget beats Payoneer Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy combined with modern digital capabilities that interconnects the world on a single platform. Its cross-border payment solutions support an ecosystem of marketplaces and marketplace sellers to pay their sellers in approximately 190 countries and territories by connecting to Payoneer APIs and for sellers to get paid. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, including priority engine, qualified sales opportunities, deal data services; demand solutions, such as white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions comprise on-network, off-network, and microsites and related formats branding; custom content creation services; and BrightTALK platform that allows customers to create, host and promote webinars, virtual events, and video content. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 150 websites, and 1,080 webinars and virtual event channels that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, or networking. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through its virtual event and webinar channels, and website networks. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

