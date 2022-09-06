PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $94.88 million, a PE ratio of -507.49 and a beta of 0.36. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,197.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCTEL

About PCTEL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in PCTEL by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in PCTEL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in PCTEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in PCTEL by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,159,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

