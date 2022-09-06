PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $94.88 million, a PE ratio of -507.49 and a beta of 0.36. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,197.80%.
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
