Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $24.73

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.73, but opened at $26.00. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 89,581 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BTU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

