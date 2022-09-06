Peanut (NUX) Price Tops $0.0131 on Top Exchanges

Peanut (NUX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Peanut has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Peanut has a total market cap of $123,822.23 and approximately $382,590.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,822.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00134651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00036304 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022197 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Buying and Selling Peanut

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

