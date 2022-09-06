Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Down 22.2%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 22.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 209,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 62,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16. The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

