Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €233.00 ($237.76) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($200.00) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €277.00 ($282.65) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($172.45) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of EPA RI opened at €184.85 ($188.62) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €185.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €186.66. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a one year high of €136.25 ($139.03).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

