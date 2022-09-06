Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) PT Raised to €277.00 at Barclays

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from €256.00 ($261.22) to €277.00 ($282.65) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €242.00 ($246.94) to €233.00 ($237.76) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €220.00 ($224.49) to €207.00 ($211.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 229.40.
Pernod Ricard Stock Performance
Shares of PDRDF stock opened at 192.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 187.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 196.74. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of 172.60 and a one year high of 246.48.
About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
