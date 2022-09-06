Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) PT Raised to €277.00 at Barclays

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from €256.00 ($261.22) to €277.00 ($282.65) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €242.00 ($246.94) to €233.00 ($237.76) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €220.00 ($224.49) to €207.00 ($211.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 229.40.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of PDRDF stock opened at 192.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 187.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 196.74. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of 172.60 and a one year high of 246.48.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.