Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,030. Perrigo has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.57%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Perrigo by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.