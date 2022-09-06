Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 3.0% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $256.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

