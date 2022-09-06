Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,413,000 after purchasing an additional 315,055 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 274,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,094,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

PM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,097. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.51. The company has a market cap of $146.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.