Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,242 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $15.66. 17,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,671.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

